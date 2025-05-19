How to Apply for Your Private Investigator Licence in Ontario

Dreaming of a career in private investigation?

Follow this step-by-step guide by Training Centre Canada to apply for your Private Investigator Licence in Ontario.

What You’ll Learn:

How to complete the application form What documents you need (photo ID, training certificate, etc.) How to submit your application online or by mail How to pay the $80 licence fee securely What to expect during processing and approval

Start your journey in the private security industry with the right information and preparation.



🌐 Learn more: https://trainingcentrecanada.ca