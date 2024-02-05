BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I Investigated NYC’s Illegal Immigrant Invasion…
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
178 views • 02/05/2024

I Investigated NYC’s Illegal Immigrant Invasion…




Another great video for normies created by a Youtuber where they put boots on the ground and investigate the illegal immigration problem in New York City. And it looks and feels worse than you might think.


If you know anyone on the fence about this crisis, then this is a great informational video to show them.


They are overflowing with illegals and from all intents and purposes, this is a disaster.


Thankfully, Trump has promised mass deportation. And that seems to be the only viable solution.


Full Video:


https://youtu.be/vFfDx0jJdeE?si=EKUeKGxwBrOspO1z

immigrationimmigrant invasioniillegali investigated nycs illegal
