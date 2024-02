Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 New Start in New Year!! 🤩🐶

A good start to a new year, 2024! My winter crops are growing well, and Iโ€™ll be deciding what to plant this year by the end of January. In the meantime, Iโ€™m enjoying the sunny weather! ๐Ÿถ๐Ÿคฉ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ





ย "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll