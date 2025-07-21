7/21/25 Trump's multi-pronged "New Breton Woods" strategy: can the US take control of FED, Bessent acts. Treason: Gabbard releases proof of secret BHO comms, Crossfire Hurricane evidence is undeniable in attempted 'coup on US Gov't. Meanwhile, the AI Grid, stablecoins backed by US $ could backdoor a digital ID system that captures ALL Natural Assets in America, including the ones you own. & Much More!! Prayers and God's sword of justice, Americans! WE ARE FREE!





DNI Gabbard Criminal Referrals: Treason

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/treasonous-conspiracy-tulsi-gabbard-sends-newly-declassified-trump/





Gen Flynn, in DC today, calls on FBI to raid BHO's DC mansion: "seize passports"

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/general-flynn-calls-fbi-raid-barack-obamas-d/





Joan Baez in late 90's on satanic ritual abuse & her album Play Me Backwards:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsEMV7R68-U





Hunter Unhinged & Terrified in new NYT I'view:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/i-say-fck-you-hunter-biden-lashes-trump/





America First Ground Zero Event, August 9-10, Las Vegas!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/must-see-video-gateway-pundit-presents-america-first/Tickets: Get Yours Here:

https://aftontickets.com/GroundZero/





Israeli MK Members Knesset Hearings on Ritual sexual abuse:

https://newsinisrael.co.uk/revealed-in-the-knesset-evidence-of-sexual-abuse-of-mks-in-the-past-and-present/





Trump posts video of "Anonymous" on coming Treason Charges:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/trump-posts-anonymous-video-break-down-barack-obamas/





Rep. Mark Green resigns from Congress, Chair of Homeland Security Com.:

https://nypost.com/2025/07/06/us-news/mark-green-resigns-from-congress-to-take-mystery-job-narrowing-gops-majority/





“No One is Above the Law” ~AI created Obama arrested in the Oval Office:

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114887992924632896





Mike Adams Naturalnews.com ~ Catherine Austin Fitts on the government’s FINANCIAL ENSLAVEMENT plot via stablecoin CBDCs:

https://www.brighteon.com/52f42970-75f8-4203-a013-18f29c274568





Debbie Lerhman substack: Earth to MAHA~Help! I’m drowning in a toxic stew:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-168666854

TAKE ACTION NOW This is at least as big a deal as the bill that removed liability from vaccines:

On Tuesday, July 22nd, the full Appropriations Committee will meet to vote on the appropriations bill, including the pesticide rider. Get the pesticide liability shield removed from the pending Interior Appropriations Bill:

Dept of Interior FY26 July 14, 2025 Press Release: Key Takeaways:

“Ensuring chemical and pesticide manufacturers are not overburdened with requirements that would drive businesses overseas and threaten American competitiveness” ~

https://appropriations.house.gov/news/press-releases/committee-releases-fy26-interior-environment-and-related-agencies

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6wi2gm-72125.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





“Breakdown: It’s a Beautiful Place to Start”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHvXvoXJu48





