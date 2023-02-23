© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/21/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 94: The human rights situation in Communist China is harrowing. It is quite common for people to be summoned by the police for reasons like making comments on WeChat or downloading Apps like GTV that the CCP doesn’t like.
#peacefulprotest #NFSC #CapitolHill #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan #humanrights #wechat #GTV
2/21/2023 对邪恶说不 第94天：中共国人权现状十分惨烈，因在微信发表中共不欢迎的言论或者下载GTV的App等而被喝茶是普遍现象
#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #国会山 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建 #人权 #微信 #GTV