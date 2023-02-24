Situation Update, Feb 24, 2023 - POISON PAPERS EXPOSED: Monsanto, BASF, Bayer and Dow all knew about DEADLY DIOXINS in the 1950s

0:00 Dioxin Fallout

44:57 POISON PAPERS EXPOSED

1:21:11 Interview with Jonathan Landsman

1:52:22 Teaser of Upcoming Interviews

2:07:09 WOKE SKYNET





- Oak Ridge uranium processing plant fire

- EPA denies that toxic ash found just 1.4 miles from East Palestine train ignition site has anything to do with it

- Brazilian law seeks to IMPRISON those who say NO to deadly depopulation vaccines

- Why leftists are right about dioxins and toxic pollutants

- Why the issue of dioxins must transcend political parties

- The "Poison Papers" secret document from the 1950s

- Monsanto, Bayer, Dow and B.A.S.F. - all KNEW dioxins were deadly at 5 ppb

- Instead of halting the research, they developed it into a chemical weapon

- A nearly 40-year cover-up by the EPA to protect Monsanto's AGENT ORANGE chemical weapon

- Chloracne effects from #dioxin toxicity can take weeks, months or even over a YEAR to appear

- Those people who are exposed to dioxins right now may seem "fine" for a very long time

- Dioxins cause extreme DNA damage, liver necrosis and reproductive damage

- Why government and industry always conspire to commit GENOCIDE against the people

- Interview with Jonathan Landsman on liver regeneration and liver detox





