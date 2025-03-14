Russian Sustainable Peace VS Ukrainian Temporary Ceasefire

After Kiev and Washington agreed on the temporary ceasefire regime, a US representative rushed to Moscow to bring the ball on the Russian field. President Vladimir Putin held talks with US Special Representative Steven Witkoff, but no details of their negotiations were revealed. The American declared his cautious optimism on the possible ceasefire regime in Ukraine.

Of note, Putin also called the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, who is a mediator in negotiations on Ukraine.

In order to once again highlight the Russian position, Putin held a press-conference together with his Belarusian counterpart Lukashenko. It was declared that Moscow agrees with the proposals to cease hostilities, but the ceasefire regime should lead to long-term peace and eliminate the causes of the crisis. Russia is looking for sustainable peace, not a temporary ceasefire. There is no need for steps that mimic peaceful actions.

Ukrainians should have stopped the fire long ago and sat down at the negotiating table. When Kiev returns to negotiations three years after the thwarted Istanbul agreement, they must understand that the situation has changed, including on the battlefields.

Kiev is trying to play the game of nobility when its scattered army cannot stop retreating on all the frontlines, and its units are blocked in the Kursk region. The Russian troops took control of the entire agglomeration around Sudzha. Ukrainian soldiers have no strongholds left for defense, and they are forced to retreat from the Russian soil by foot under heavy fire.

Ukrainian positions are not better in the Donbass. The pace of the Russian advance remains high in the Southern Donetsk direction. Ukrainian attempts to counterattack near Pokrovsk led to no results. The Russian troops are approaching Seversk and surround Kupyansk on a wide front. Russian offensive operations resumed in the southern Zaporozhie and northern Kharkiv frontlines. Ukraine is also awaiting for a Russian assault in the border Sumy region after the end of the mop up operations in Kursk.

Moscow clearly understands that the 30-day truce will only turn into a rest period for the Ukrainian military. Kiev hopes to use it to obtain more weapons and intensify the ongoing mobilization.

Moreover, there is still the question of control of implementation of a ceasefire regime. The Russian side obviously denies the deployment of any western military forces on Ukrainian territory; while the international institutions, including OSCE, IEAE and even the UN, discredited themselves or confirmed their complete impotence.

While Zelensky is playing drama queen, acting out in the White House, then deigning to cease fire after his army was destroyed and the entire country was sold out, Moscow’s position remains tough. Russia is ready to continue its military operations, being open for meaningful dialogue aimed at a sustainable peace, without sacrificing its interests and security.

https://southfront.press/russian-sustainable-peace-vs-ukrainian-temporary-ceasefire/



