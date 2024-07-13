Joe Biden Is A Big Boy, And He Had A Press Conference-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 12 2024

Two weeks ago, Joe Biden did on television exactly what we’ve we been telling he’s been doing for the past three and a half years, which is to say having a complete cognitive breakdown. His performance at that debate ignited the Freemason ‘signal of distress’ call across the entire Democratic Party. So to try and offset that damage, we are told, the Democrats came up with the brilliant idea of having Biden do an ‘unscripted’ ‘big boy press conference’, their term, last night at the end of the NATO Summit. It was a complete disaster. Are the Democrats really that stupid, or is Joe Biden being hung out to dry by his own party? Let’s ask Uriah about that one. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are witnessing a version of America that heretofore existed only in dystopian novels like ‘The Man In The High Castle’. We are watching a raw display of political sharks circling their victim who has outlived his usefulness to the UniParty, and are now in the process of taking him down. No, I am not saying that something like this is unique to American politics, not at all, it’s gone on behind the scenes for a long time. But to see it playing out it real time with the curtain fully pulled back is quite astonishing. America is a nation teetering on the edge, a luxurious house built on the Malibu coastline whose ground underneath is nearly gone. Who will be selected to take Biden’s spot? Operation: Replace Biden is a go! Today we’ll give you all the updates on that. Also, we have the latest news from Israel and the Middle East, the coming WWIII in Europe, and the lawfare being waged by Macron to neutralize his opposition.