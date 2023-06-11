Boycott ALDI: This needs resisting and boycotting at all costs. Do NOT comply.

Spotted in London: Aldi Shop&Go.

App and QR code as a condition of entry in order to buy food ⛔️

What's that you say? "It's just an app"?

Bear in mind, any other functionality can be loaded onto a system like this as a condition of entry, with ease, once this infrastructure is adopted: Health status. Credit history. Criminal records. Geolocation etc.

Yes, 15 Minute City enforcement could lock you out of stores beyond your zone.

This needs resisting and boycotting at all costs. Do NOT comply.

https://twitter.com/NEOintheMCR/status/1666702483400318977



Mirrored - Philosophers Stone

