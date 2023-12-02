Cyberskeleton Space Lazorgun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nothing too serious. Just having some fun making some creepy stuff for Halloween. Hence the expert level fearpron Warning. ;)
If you wanna listen to some horror audiobooks I just uploaded a whole bunch onto https://www.ganjingworld.com/de-DE/video/1g8rgkleoe24iyApS3MQxwwjJ1h31c?playlistID=0cp1g8qca9ldn42bgSWEgNPL5J1740p This link takes you directly to the lovecraft audiobook playlist there. (There should be some on here aswell, but I plan to put the complete repertoire onto that platform. )
Attribution link for the second song: https://sampleswap.org/mp3/song.php?id=2907 (Not really changed apart from Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi who is talking on top of it while its playing.
It was released under this license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ And so is this video here.