0 - Foreword - Industrial Society and its Future

For some time I have been interested in providing the community with a professional-grade "audiobook" rendition of this pivotal work (or at least, as close as I could muster). With the recent passing of Professor Kaczynski, I finally felt compelled to. This introductory upload acts as my "foreword" to the piece, and contains a few of my takeaways from "Industrial Society and its Future." I'm sure we all came away from it with something unique to ourselves, and if you haven't read it yet - you will too.





This will be an ongoing series of uploads. I am aiming for at least three readings per week. Please subscribe to stay apprised.





We hope you enjoy the reading as much as the material.

___





If you wish to thank our reader for his effort, he accepts Monero:

86GtPg2th7Z5GBhzGT7WpF7jALQEg36xqFf8TL8fBMAdLZ5cK5VVqc68MPMQsBM1Ag16BxJ2Vx4DZYSkdoPbukNGQcUY1MK