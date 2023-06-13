0 - Foreword - Industrial Society and its Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For some time I have been interested in providing the community with a professional-grade "audiobook" rendition of this pivotal work (or at least, as close as I could muster). With the recent passing of Professor Kaczynski, I finally felt compelled to. This introductory upload acts as my "foreword" to the piece, and contains a few of my takeaways from "Industrial Society and its Future." I'm sure we all came away from it with something unique to ourselves, and if you haven't read it yet - you will too.
This will be an ongoing series of uploads. I am aiming for at least three readings per week. Please subscribe to stay apprised.
We hope you enjoy the reading as much as the material.
___
If you wish to thank our reader for his effort, he accepts Monero:
86GtPg2th7Z5GBhzGT7WpF7jALQEg36xqFf8TL8fBMAdLZ5cK5VVqc68MPMQsBM1Ag16BxJ2Vx4DZYSkdoPbukNGQcUY1MK