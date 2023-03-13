BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chinese Communist Party Using Political and Biological Warfare on U.S. Warns Frank Gaffney
Frank Gaffney warns that the Chinese Communist Party is already at war with the United States, and they have promulgated this warfare in a variety of techniques, including economic warfare, political warfare, energy warfare, and now, biological warfare. Frank is the Executive Chairman of the Center for Security Policy, with a background in the Defense Department and NATO. China is wreaking havoc on America by attacking critical infrastructure, industrialism, and collecting our private data. Frank discusses the privacy concerns surrounding the infamous “TikTok” app and how it harvests users’ information. The CCP has been amassing power and strength, and perhaps their most useful asset is the man who occupies the Oval Office: Joe Biden.



TAKEAWAYS


Joe Biden’s actions since he has taken office have been alarming for America and in support of the Chinese Communist Party 


Apply the critical information in Frank’s book, War Footing: 10 Steps Americans Must Take to Prevail in the War for the Free World


The Chinese are pursuing a “leave no stone unturned” strategy that can be seen in their intelligence-gathering spy balloons 


Those who have partnered with China to further their goals will not be exempt from the CCP’s wrath in the event of a Chinese takeover 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Committee on the Present Danger China: http://bit.ly/3J4WcKH 

BARK (get 10% off any subscription with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

War Footing Book: https://amzn.to/3yoannM

Frank Gaffney on Real America’s Voice: http://bit.ly/3JoymK2

The Indictment Book: https://theindictmentbook.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH CENTER FOR SECURITY POLICY

Website: https://centerforsecuritypolicy.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/securefreedom 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/securefreedom 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/41RYSCX 

Podcast: https://securefreedomminute.podbean.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
politicsamericaenergychinawarjoe bidencupnatodefensechinese communist partybiological warfaretik toktina griffincounter culture mom showfrank gaffensecurity policy
