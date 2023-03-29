Train with hazardous materials derails in North Dakota

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 29, 2023
A Canadian Pacific train has derailed in rural North Dakota and spilled some hazardous materials, but local authorities and the rail service have said there is no threat to public safety. The clean-up operation is expected to last between seven and ten days, local radio reported, citing emergency workers.
