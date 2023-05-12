Jerry Marzinsky | Mind Monsters 6 - Psychonauts Gone Wild





Excellent interview for analysis of the behaviour of someone under entity possession.

Notice the frantic thoughts, it almost appears Frank's ability to make sound judgement has been disrupted. Not that he cannot make sound decisions, it just appears to be very difficult for him as something is leading him astray.





When you think about it, how can he believe the entity is good even though it is always negative when it takes over? Makes you wonder how much of his thoughts are being controlled.





Even Stalin knew to feed the chicken after you pluck it's feathers so it warms up to you again.





Do you know someone with frantic thoughts and/or gets easily confused like Frank? If you answered yes to any of the above, then they may have spiritual attachments. 😃





Check out the demonic manifestation of chin horns at 👉1:18:50👈





Frank's playlist can be found

🔗HERE🔗

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1FM0UyAmSzJiZTuKW-YavrxFdLZnSqog