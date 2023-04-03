BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Indictment UPDATE: 5 CHARGES leftists may make against Trump
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1036 views • 04/03/2023

Glenn Beck


Apr 3, 2023


This has NEVER been done before, Glenn says, and thanks to the far-left’s targeting of Donald Trump, America is now entering dangerous territory. President Trump was indicted last week by a Manhattan grand jury, and he is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. So, what comes next? In this clip, Glenn wonders if a gag order could possibly be on the horizon for our commander-in-chief. Or, perhaps worse, Glenn outlines 5 ‘weak’ cases leftists may make against him now that the first step — indicting a former president — has been taken…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvXKsbSJTxY

Keywords
trumpleftistspresidentamericachargesdangerousglenn beckindictmentgag order
