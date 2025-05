A baby is injected with 24 diseases by the age of 24 weeks. ‘No vaccine has ever been proven safe No vaccine has ever been proven effective. No two vaccines have ever been tested

Be Children of Light 294 followers Follow 0 Share Add to... Download MP3 Share Report

111 views • 04/07/2024

A baby is injected with 24 diseases by the age of 24 weeks.

‘No vaccine has ever been proven safe No vaccine has ever been proven effective. No two vaccines have ever been tested together for their efficacy’

Keywords vaccinesdeathsreactionsadverse

Show More