ThePatriotNurse: China Spying and Russian Saber-Rattling The Beta Test for the BIG One

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 3February2023:China has increased its spying and surveillance, as well as penetrating the grid and informational infrustracture of the US. We are about to witness a massive reshuffling in global power structure that has been given the greenlight after the pandemic. This highlighting of weakness reflects our current presidential weakness and the end of our empire.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/