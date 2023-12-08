Hunter Biden Has to Use His Daddy's Address | Sen Ron Johnson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hunter Biden Has to Use His Daddy's Address | RealAmericasVoice
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) says President Joe Biden's home address was listed as a source for transactions in multiple suspicious activity reports connected to Hunter Biden. “If you are running a business and its address is your home address, you're going to get all kinds of mail to that business...
Now maybe he's got somebody to look at his mail, but there'd be so much activity coming into his address on, in this case, Hunter Biden's businesses that he obviously would have to be aware,” says Sen. Johnson.
