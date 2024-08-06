© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keir Starmer promises to punish everyone - online and offline.
Image of online and offline jailed and set free in UK image thumbnail explained:
1) For posting what was called a racist comment on Facebook, got him 15 weeks in Jail.
2) He sold anti-immigration stickers and received 24 months in prison.
3) Immigrant that repeatedly raped a 12 year old girl, only received 180 hours of community service, no prison time.
Adding: The British Prime Minister has announced the creation of an army to suppress anti-migrant protests.
and: The Europeans demanded that Georgia introduce sanctions against the Russian Federation, and organize sending mercenaries to Ukraine, the speaker of the Georgian parliament stated.