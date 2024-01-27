NWO: Something big is brewing up in Texas; major riots & chaos expected?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to TheWarAgainstYou



The US is on the cusp of a fabricated social revolution with the Vatican behind this move of illegal migrants supported by Jewish refugee organizations.



With the influx of over 8 million illegal migrants through the US southern border, Republic governors in the US are support Governor Abbott’s attempts to shut down the border while the US Supreme Court, including 2 conservative Supreme Court Judges, are opposed to the razor wire and other measures to stop the influx of illegal migrants into the US.



The US is the second beast of Revelation 13 and is heading toward a downward spiral with huge divisions between the left and the right over the illegal migrant issue, which, if national elections are held in the US, will favor a Trump landslide victory.



Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].