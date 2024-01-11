IECV WWV #04 - Little Wagon I Made For Mother 4-10-2013

Here is a little wagon i made for my mother back in 2013 she really likes it a lot it is a slide show of pictures it was made before i got my video camera hope you enjoy...If You're New To My Channel Be Sure To "Subscribe" "like" "Comment" "Share" "👍👍👍 Up" Thanks! To All My Loyal Subscribers! For Watching And Commenting Have A Wonderful Week! And Be Sure To Click On The Bell And Set It To Get Notifications So You Won't Miss When I Upload A New Video' 👀 See You In The Next Video...





#IECV #Woodworkingvideos #Woodenwagon





Link To My YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My BiteChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos/

Link To My UGETube Channel: https://ugetube.com/@IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My CloutHub Channel: https://clouthub.com/c/IEnjoyCreatingVideos

Link To My Reddit Channel: https://www.reddit.com/user/IEnjoyCreatingVideos/

Link To My DailyMotion Channel: https://www.dailymotion.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos





Link To My Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ienjoycreatingvideos

Link To My Tiktok Channel: https://www.tiktok.com/@ienjoycreatingvideos

Link To My Pinterest Page: https://www.pinterest.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos/

Link To My Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos/