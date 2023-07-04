BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole: When we are about to celebrate Independence Day in the U.S., the only thing we are doing and thinking about is continuing the fight against the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
7 views • 07/04/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2l5po31bee

7/3/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: When we are about to celebrate Independence Day in the U.S., the only thing we are doing and thinking about is continuing the fight against the CCP. There is no other option for us! We hope that the Chinese people and many provinces in China can declare independence from the CCP!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods


7/3/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：在庆祝美国独立日到来之际，我们所做所想的只有一条，就是将反抗中共的战斗继续进行下去，我们别无选择！希望中国人民和中国的各个省份都脱离中共宣布独立！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
