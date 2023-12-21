Euphoria and Despair - Chapter 18

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook
“That dinner was fantastic,” exclaimed Ari, wiping his mouth with his napkin and pushing his chair back from the table. He stood up and reached for Nicole’s plate. “Here, let me help you.”
“Sit right back down,” she ordered, then added with an impish look, “I’ve got a surprise for you.”
“Shall I close my eyes?”
“If you like.” She went to the refrigerator and brought out a Black Forest torte—his favorite. Cutting a huge piece, she placed it in front of Ari and sat down with a dazzling smile.
“You’re not having any?”
“No. I’m watching my diet.”
“Since when?”
