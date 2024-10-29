Canada To Begin Euthanizing Millions of COVID Vaccine Injured Citizens

Tax Network USA: https://TNUSA.com/TPV or call 1-800-958-1000 for a free, private consultation





Justin Trudeau’s government has begun euthanizing Canadian citizens suffering from severe injuries linked to the COVID vaccines—the same vaccines that his administration mandated and coerced the majority of the population to take.





As the body bags pile up and more vaccine-injured individuals step forward, the Trudeau government’s socialized medical system faces a sobering reality: healthcare for the affected is projected to cost billions, and lawsuits could financially cripple both the government and Big Pharma.





The nation that once prided itself on being open-minded and tolerant, now has a regime that is euthanizing citizens with low social credit scores – and the reality on the ground is so terrifying that the media have been ordered to cover up the story.





Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE