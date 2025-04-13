BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode #60 - Rising From The Ashes: Turning Your Grief and Struggles Into Strength w/ Brian Smith
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
5 views • 5 months ago

In this episode we welcome first time guest Brian Smith who is the author of the book 𝑮𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒇 2 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉: 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝑵𝒐𝒕 𝑩𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒅. 𝑯𝒐𝒘 𝒕𝒐 𝑺𝒖𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑻𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑨𝒇𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝑳𝒊𝒇𝒆'𝒔 𝑮𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒔 and he is going to talk to us about how to not only overcome grief but also to grow from it.


Brian is a Grief Guide, Personal Transformation Facilitator, and Mental Fitness Trainer. His mission is to help people rediscover who they are and why they are here. Brian says that in those two questions lie the secrets to not only surviving this life but also thriving.


Brian says that if you’re feeling “stuck”, it’s most likely because you have forgotten the answer to one or both of these questions.


His vision is to create a world where everyone has a sense of purpose and fulfillment. If we know the “why”, we can endure any “how’. He wants to remind everyone of their true nature and their reason for being.


Connect with Brian via any of the links below:


Website - www.grief2growth.com

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/grief2growth

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@Grief2Growth

Email - [email protected]


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

Keywords
spiritualityconsciousnessapocalypsesourceresilienceescapingthematrixovercominggriefovercomingtraumagrief2growth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy