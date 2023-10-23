Live Chat with Paul; -160- More Alleged UFO vids to analyze or solve etc

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Alleged UFO vid analysis and research to solve them called LIVE Debunks [00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul makes sure streaming and checks new changes to OBS audio volumes and checks his store front as things keep changing with the sites! and new watchers may not have seen some bits so RE-Cap is good. [00:13:49] (2) Topic Begins - UFOman promoting bright red lights as UFOs.. so Paul investigates and finds the REAL TRUTH ON IT! [00:43:00] (2b) Pauls research proves it was first posted the web in August this year 2023 [00:44:30] (2c) Paul checks Events for Georgia but we cant be sure on exactly time and date still even on this source video but looks like in weekend of the 10th Aug [00:48:00] (2d) Checking the Stadium Location on Map and what road it could be [01:00:47] (2e) Reading out the comments under source video to look for clues if anyone else saw it and what they thought it was. [01:09:25] (2f) Paul reads UFOmans video comments and SPOTS GabberbeastTV saying its a good video WTF! [01:14:30] (3) Catch up with Side Commenters [01:16:30] (4) UFO crossing MOON case from Proof is Out There Show.. is a good example to amateur telescope and sky watchers they need to use tracking APPs! [01:26:00] (4b) Plane Lights on long exposure 2 to 5 seconds [01:32:16] (5) Another Case on same show but did poor research on it,,, the sheep going around in circles for 12 days! [01:51:00] (5b) The solution to the sheep mystery [01:57:40] (6) Alien Scientist stirring the UFO twit-ters sheople calling out Joe Rogan for still promoting shill Corbell! [02:15:00] (6b) Paul stirs up the UFO twit-ters :D [02:36:00] (7) Paul plays a clip of Blackvault saying AARO is no different then blue book and the best unsolvable UAPs will never be shown [02:45:00] (8) Look at latest or recycled CGI videos alerted by UFOofInterest [02:58:00] (9) Look over Thirdphaseofmoon latest alleged UFOs and analyze them, if can! and yes some will be CGI fakes and BALLOONS! [03:55:00] (10) Lastly, the viral bigfoot 100 percent proven staged Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Extra! had the AI noise filter got rid of the feed back sound the guy was playing LOL.. OBS nvidia kit for you I guess.. I wonder if I should use basic filtering now then dam it.. more play needed. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.