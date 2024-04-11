BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Lying Headlines Change Society + YOUR Idea of Reality
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 04/11/2024

The Washington Post is no more than a propagandistic legacy media propaganda arm of the Democrat party, meant to sew division between decent people. The false framing and lies of their articles is so obvious, that I hope more people realize that they are mines are being melted intentionally. 
Dexter Reed got killed by police AFTER opening fire upon them in the city of Chicago. 
#propaganda #dexterreed #washingtonpost #democrats 

Keywords
democratscrimechicagopropagandamediablack manwashington postvictimhoodcpdpolice brutalitynarrativesmedia criticismdexter reedpolice firepropagandisticjennifer hassan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy