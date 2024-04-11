Why Lying Headlines Change Society + YOUR Idea of Reality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Washington Post is no more than a propagandistic legacy media propaganda arm of the Democrat party, meant to sew division between decent people. The false framing and lies of their articles is so obvious, that I hope more people realize that they are mines are being melted intentionally.
Dexter Reed got killed by police AFTER opening fire upon them in the city of Chicago.
#propaganda #dexterreed #washingtonpost #democrats