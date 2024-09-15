Good health begins in the kitchen:

In this video, we show you how to make no bake vegan carrot cake coconut balls.

This recipe is delicious and easy to prepare. Protein packed and a wonderful snack on the go.

Ingredients needed:

- carrots

- Medjool dates

- walnuts

- hemp seeds

- shredded coconut

- raw cacao powder

- cinnamon

- nutmeg

- vanilla extract

- ground cloves

- honey

Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend.

Roll mixture into shredded coconut and shape into small balls.

Refrigerate for a few hours and enjoy!

Enjoy!

Stay healthy,

Eva





