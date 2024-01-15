THE REAL JESUS - PART 14



"Giving to the Poor" looks at the importance of secret giving. It also explores some possible exceptions to this command of Jesus; how helping the poor and needy can inspire others to give, and how it can be done more effectively when we work together in Christian community.



Some people spend their time bragging about giving to the poor. However, if we boast and brag about helping the poor, there are consequences.



What are these consequences? What does Jesus say about rewards? And how do we make sure we don't lose our spiritual treasures in heaven?



[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer an understanding you'll have about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]



