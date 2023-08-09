BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️⚡️ Unveiling Secrets: The Extent of CIA and MI6 Involvement in Ukraine Revealed
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
56 views • 08/09/2023

❗️⚡️ Unveiling Secrets: The Extent of CIA and MI6 Involvement in Ukraine Revealed


📃 Recently declassified documents from the British state archives shed light on Ukraine's current struggles. London has been involved in providing dubious 'aid' to various Ukrainian leaders for more than two decades.


🎬 Russia One provides a brief overview of Scott Ritter's investigative movie, "Agent Zelensky," which delves into intriguing aspects of the Ukrainian president's background.


👮‍♂️ It features Vasily Prozorov, a former employee of Ukrainian state intelligence, and our friend.


🕵️‍♂️ CIA in Ukraine since '91: what's the spy game?


🇺🇸 The American hand in Zelensky's presidential race uncovered


👁 Furthermore, an ex-Ukrainian diplomat is now on the trail of revealing Zelensky's connections and handlers within MI6.


LINK:

https://rumble.com/v2zs3r0-a-scott-ritter-investigation-agent-zelensky-part-1.html

