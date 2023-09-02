▪️The AFU continue to carry out drone strikes on Russian rear settlements.

In Kursk region, a drone attacked Kurchatov, where the nuclear power plant of the same name is located. An administrative building and a non-residential house were damaged.

▪️Another drone was intercepted on its approach to Moscow near the city of Lyubertsy.

Thanks to the successful work of Russian air defence forces, casualties and destruction were avoided.

▪️At the same time, the enemy again used a drone to attack the civil-military airport in Pskov.

The drone was detected by mobile air defense teams and was shot down over the Kresty neighborhood.

▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut's defence, Russian troops are attempting an offensive in the Klishchiivka area.

The AFU command is hastily moving reserves to the front line in an attempt to prevent the loss of key heights near the village.

▪️On Knowledge Day, the AFU launched a massive NATO-armed strike on the Donetsk agglomeration.

Residential houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged: three people were killed, including a six-year-old girl, and 23 others were injured.

▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian authorities have evacuated residents from frontline settlements.

The presence of Hulyaipole in this list emphasizes the possible readiness of the enemy to resume fighting in this area.

▪️At Orikhiv, the AFU managed to establish full control over Robotyne at the cost of significant losses.

At the same time, the AFU continue their attacks in the direction of Verbove, but meet stubborn resistance from Russian troops there.

Source @rybar