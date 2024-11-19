Riccardo Bosi: We Win

Selected Q&A

* The media have to be one of the last to go down.

* WWIII will be a cover story for the final battle between black hats and white hats.

* We’re beyond reconciliation; it will be truth and execution.

* Nobody gets away.

* Prepare and get yourself in order.

* Start letting go of everything — and imagining everything you believed was a lie.

* 45-47: the dash matters!





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (19 November 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5qtz82-australiaone-party-the-green-room-19-november-2024-800pm-aedt.html