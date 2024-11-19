Riccardo Bosi: We Win

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Selected Q&A
* The media have to be one of the last to go down.
* WWIII will be a cover story for the final battle between black hats and white hats.
* We’re beyond reconciliation; it will be truth and execution.
* Nobody gets away.
* Prepare and get yourself in order.
* Start letting go of everything — and imagining everything you believed was a lie.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (19 November 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5qtz82-australiaone-party-the-green-room-19-november-2024-800pm-aedt.html