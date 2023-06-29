BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🤡 Warmonger Mike Pence - First (R) Presidential Candidate to visit Zelensky - arrived also in Kiev today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • 06/29/2023

Mike Pence arrived also in Kiev today

NarcoFuhrer press release:

The support of the United States is vital to our struggle for freedom. All Americans, every American family, all public forces, Congress - both parties, both chambers. And of course, the support of the President of the United States, Joe Biden. I thank you for this support!

Mike Pence, the 48th Vice President of the USA, is in Kyiv today. They discussed our defense, interaction between our peoples, security cooperation and the importance of determination and certainty of partners regarding Ukraine's future membership in NATO.

Other arrivals to speak to Zelensky today - 

Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy