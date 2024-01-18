Prepare For What Lies Ahead | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | Jan. 18th 2024

We are in danger as resident of an occupied territory at war
10 days shutdown - extreme danger - prepare now
1 year plus based on location-disruptions of essentials
Just how to store and be good steward of your life's energy
GOOTS - Get Out Of The System - johnmichaelchambers.com
Divine guidance
Tangible vs. paper assets
Gold . Silver
President Trump returns sooner than we may realize
It's not the end of the word and America will rise
Freedom it's up to US
To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/
Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!
JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS – KIRK ELLIOTT PHD
GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:
Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at:
To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666
Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at:
Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ and ‘PTV’ For Special Discounts & Rates:
Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews
Unlimited supplements & telehealth visits w/ The Wellness Company for $199/month:
Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order:
Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com
Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.
CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY
Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)
Nationwide Local Channels
Thousands of Movies & TV Series
Stream on up to 5 devices at a time
No Contract & No Hidden Fees
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.