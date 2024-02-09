'FEASTS & SABBATHS' FOUND AFTER THE DEATH & RESURRECTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS IS THE CALENDAR OF 'THE ISRAEL OF GOD' (Gal 6:15-16): Sabbaths are not 'Saturday', Messiah proves they are 'days of the month', and He never created or used the Gregorian calendar week. The Sabbaths are the 3rd 10th 17th & 24th day of month one, the 2nd 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th of month two, and the 7th 14th, 21st & 28th of month three...
The Qodesh Calendar a KJV discovery 2012
Moses calendar Messiah created (Col 1:16) found hidden in the book of Acts
TQC 3.7: The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3
Link to e-book one on last page proving 'full moon is the new moon'