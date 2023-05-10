BIDENS ARE BUSTED - Turns out Biden Family Received over $10 MILLION from foreign nationals, including from China and Romania, say US House Oversight Committee.

BIDENS ARE BUSTED: Turns out Biden family received over $10 MILLION from foreign nationals, including from China and Romania, for what appears to be influence peddling say US House Oversight Committee, looking into family's shady financial records

It gets even worse for Bidens as docs back reports that CIA may have peddled FALSE claim that Hunter Biden laptop story was "Russian disinformation", convincing intelligence officials to sign letter pointing finger at Moscow despite lacking ANY evidence.