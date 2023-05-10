BIDENS ARE BUSTED - Turns out Biden Family Received over $10 MILLION from foreign nationals, including from China and Romania, say US House Oversight Committee.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BIDENS ARE BUSTED: Turns out Biden family received over $10 MILLION from foreign nationals, including from China and Romania, for what appears to be influence peddling say US House Oversight Committee, looking into family's shady financial records
It gets even worse for Bidens as docs back reports that CIA may have peddled FALSE claim that Hunter Biden laptop story was "Russian disinformation", convincing intelligence officials to sign letter pointing finger at Moscow despite lacking ANY evidence.