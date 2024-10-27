Bases 75 Part 4 Mimi Nelson Injected Without Concent

Mimi Nelson is former head of the Vancouver UFO group, and asked me to record her experience as her health has been wrecked by injection of the bioweapon, called a Vaccine, in her hospital in Vancouver. This was an urgent request.







Enforced injections without notice, is now becoming part of UK Health law, or concent was going on 2 years ago. The Northern Ireland Health bill brininging into the law the use of lethal of injections, called "vaccines". So widespread use of lethal so called vaccine injections are being used across the British Commonwealth.





Now that her health and all organs are under attack, she wanted this message to be recorded for others to see.

Her official medical records first showed she had been injected,BUT she was Never Informed, then after it was found to be the direct cause of her impending death, the authorities in Vancover removed the record of the injection from her records. Clear state sanctioned death by vaccine.



A "Special" Cancer treatment team took over, excluding her long held Doctors, who were pushed aside.

Death by vaccine, injection in plain sight.

Her Local UFO team members have shown little if any concern, and her recent visit to Contact in the Desert,(2024) two FBI assets deliberately dropped her at the wrong hotel, thereby showing how the FBI shows its "concern".



Now she is facing death in a few days due to the actions of these "Teams". She does not expect to survive the operation in a few days, at best so crippled and full of pain..of course at great profit for Big Farma. This is a dreadfukl account of deliberate malicous actions by medical and care insitutions.



Mimi is a dear friend.





