BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Obesity, Cancer and Depression: Their Common Cause and Natural Cure by F. Batmanghelidj
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1035 views • 4 months ago

In his groundbreaking book "Obesity, Cancer and Depression: Their Common Cause and Natural Cure," Dr. F. Batmanghelidj presents a bold and unconventional perspective linking these prevalent health issues to a single root cause: chronic dehydration. He argues that our bodies, composed of about 60% water, rely on adequate hydration for essential functions, and when deprived, they enter a survival mode that can lead to fat storage, resulting in obesity. Beyond weight gain, Dr. Batmanghelidj suggests that dehydration can impair brain function, contributing to depression by causing symptoms like fatigue, irritability and anxiety, as the brain, which is 85% water, requires constant hydration to maintain emotional balance. Furthermore, he posits that dehydration disrupts cellular processes, creating an environment conducive to cancer development by allowing toxin buildup and DNA damage. The book draws on a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine linking excess weight to various cancers, reinforcing the idea that dehydration plays a critical role in both conditions. Dr. Batmanghelidj's solution is straightforward: a "Water Cure" involving increased water intake and proper salt consumption to maintain hydration. He shares numerous success stories and offers practical tips, such as drinking water regularly, starting the day with a glass of water and avoiding dehydrating beverages. This book challenges conventional wisdom and encourages a reevaluation of the critical role of water in preventing and potentially reversing these health issues.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy