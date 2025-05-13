BrightLearn - Obesity, Cancer and Depression: Their Common Cause and Natural Cure by F. Batmanghelidj

In his groundbreaking book "Obesity, Cancer and Depression: Their Common Cause and Natural Cure," Dr. F. Batmanghelidj presents a bold and unconventional perspective linking these prevalent health issues to a single root cause: chronic dehydration. He argues that our bodies, composed of about 60% water, rely on adequate hydration for essential functions, and when deprived, they enter a survival mode that can lead to fat storage, resulting in obesity. Beyond weight gain, Dr. Batmanghelidj suggests that dehydration can impair brain function, contributing to depression by causing symptoms like fatigue, irritability and anxiety, as the brain, which is 85% water, requires constant hydration to maintain emotional balance. Furthermore, he posits that dehydration disrupts cellular processes, creating an environment conducive to cancer development by allowing toxin buildup and DNA damage. The book draws on a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine linking excess weight to various cancers, reinforcing the idea that dehydration plays a critical role in both conditions. Dr. Batmanghelidj's solution is straightforward: a "Water Cure" involving increased water intake and proper salt consumption to maintain hydration. He shares numerous success stories and offers practical tips, such as drinking water regularly, starting the day with a glass of water and avoiding dehydrating beverages. This book challenges conventional wisdom and encourages a reevaluation of the critical role of water in preventing and potentially reversing these health issues.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.