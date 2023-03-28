© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2cqhtj92b5
3/23/2023 TikTok hearing: During the hearing, Shou Zi Chew's attempts to defend TikTok's close ties to the CCP were overshadowed by the congressmen's probing questions.
#TikTok #hearing #congress #ShouZiChew #CCP #USA
3/23/2023 海外版抖音听证会: 在国会议员们的犀利质询下，周受资想撇清海外抖音与中共关系的狡辩显得苍白无力
#抖音海外版 #听证会 #周受资 #中共 #美国