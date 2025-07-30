A concise three minute summary of the suppressed history of central banking, and why you're not taught about any of it in government schools. 🔥

"Kings repay debt with taxes. And when you control the debt of... a kingdom, you essentially own that kingdom... without ever wearing a crown or being in charge."



"They actually fund both sides [in wars] at the same time. And so, because bloodshed creates debt and debt creates profit, they came in and started taking over nations and kingdoms."



"A private bank prints money for nothing, backed by nothing—there's no gold behind it. [Governments] borrow this money. You get taxed to pay the interest."



"They knew... people would eventually fight back... so what they did is they came for the education system."



"They erased financial history and literacy. They buried real economics and replaced critical thought... with compliance."



"And so now we pay taxes for money that doesn't even exist."



"We're not really free. We're just well-behaved assets in this global Ponzi scheme of centralised banking."



Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/