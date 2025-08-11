© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yuval Noah Harari - Humans, Just Like Us Change the World...Gaining Ability to Re-Engineer Humans LINK TO OUR CHANNELS; TELEGRAM: https://t.me/oneninetyfivenationsrising | WHATSAPP: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb3sLwALSmbZ0fNNHC0A / https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5hf1XLNSaD2VhaFA2l | FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/oneninetyfivenationsrising | INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/oneninetyfivenationsrising/ | YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@oneninetyfivenationsrising | ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@oneninetyfivenationsrising | BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/.../oneninetyfivenationsri.../home