Trending: Ep71: Chip Tariffs, Hospital Attacks in Gaza, England’s ‘Two-Tier’ Establishment

This morning on Trending Jaymie highlights the key headlines of the day.
- US debate tariffs on computer chips and semi-conductors.
- IDF attack last working hospital in Gaza City causing death and destruction.
- NHS England put ‘white-British’ job applicants to the bottom of the pile.
- ‘No Evidence’ of Two-Tier policing in response to Southport attacks according to inquiry.
