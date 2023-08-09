Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits And More! - https://bit.ly/3hFrCMJ

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3jFwj9O

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - https://bit.ly/3Vg4WR2

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40LVXKI

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/5z3ydNxezsGh/

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/kh1eBXAsg7NV/

WARNING Do Not Combine Methylene Blue With Other Things! - https://bit.ly/3YKbSrC

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3PTHCYb

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3W15M4i





My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





WARNING METHYLENE BLUE MEDICATION INTERACTION!





Methylene Blue is a very well known nootropic in the bio hacking world and it also had a wide array of other benefits such as being able to heal and detoxify the body of many different things.





And one thing people need to be aware of fully before they even start ingesting Methylene Blue is about its negative interaction with a lot of medications, so I have created this video "WARNING METHYLENE BLUE MEDICATION INTERACTION!" to educate you on this fully.





if you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this topic make sure to watch this video from start to finish.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno