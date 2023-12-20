Plandumbocrats quoted on equal justice for all

Here is what the Democrats (AKA Plandumbocrats) said about Steve Bannon not showing up for his congressional subpoena. I wonder if they will say the same about Hunter not showing up and if he will be prosecuted and convicted as Steve Bannon was. I think we all know the answer. This banana republic has a broken, corrupt, and biased justice system (in case you haven't noticed yet, and in that case, get your head out of the sand).