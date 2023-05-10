BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 8: Chad Lemoine
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
05/10/2023

My brother in Christ and co-host of the Aquarian Anarchy podcast, Chad Lemoine joins me to discuss how the Orthodox church sees Christianity, the importance of tradition, the EVIL of AI and a whole lot more!


Chad is co-host of 2 podcasts, Aquarian Anarchy where he and his co-host Marcus interview leaders in the Freedom Movement who present solutions to the problem of the State and The South Endzone, an SEC football propaganda show. He and his wife have ministered to youth in his local community, and was a minister in the Catholic version of the boy scouts, called Conquest where, similar to boy scouts, young boys learn in the outdoors how to be men, how to be tough, learn skills, and most importantly learn Christian virtues. 


Follow Chad

Twitter: @hotepnebuchadnezzar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AquarianAnarchy/featured

https://www.youtube.com/@SouthEndzone


DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty 

Cash App: $jesusandliberty


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

Follow me

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty


TRY MASTER FOCUS: 

https://trymasterfocus.com/Rumbleviewers


