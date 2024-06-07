Yuval Noah Harari: "If Russia is allowed to win, that's the end of the global order as we have known it for decades."

Yuval Noah Harari: "We are already living in the midst of the Third World War, and we just don't know it."



"If Russia is allowed to win, that's the end of the global order as we have known it for decades."



"The most fundamental rule was that you cannot just invade and conquer and annex another country, a neighbouring country, just because you're stronger... It's just not done. And this is exactly what Putin is trying to do in Ukraine."



"We could already be in the midst of World War Three, that started... with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and we just don't know it yet."

Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/