4/4/2023 【NFSC Citizens in Solidarity with Miles Guo Outside the SDNY Court】 America has reached a very dangerous point! We must save America from the CCP! Free Miles Guo! Take down the CCP!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/4/2023 【纽约南区法庭外新中国联邦人声援文贵先生】美国已经到了危险关头！我们必须把美国从中共的魔爪中拯救出来! 释放郭文贵先生！打倒中共！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平