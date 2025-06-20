FDA APPROVES MERCK’S RSV SHOT DESPITE ALARMING INFANT TRIAL DATA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del and Jefferey dive into the troubling numbers behind Merck’s new RSV shot for infants, recently greenlit by the FDA. Trial data revealed higher rates of deaths and severe respiratory illness in vaccinated babies, yet the FDA overlooked this concerning trial data.
