Durood-o-Salam Dua | Qari Muhammad Hafeez Saeedi Sahab | Jamia Saeedia Darul Quran
6 views • 3 months ago

Durood-o-Salam Dua | Qari Muhammad Hafeez Saeedi Sahab | Jamia Saeedia Darul Quran

http://jamiasaeediadarulquran.com/

https://darulquranalsaeedia.com/

📝 Description:

Recite and reflect with this beautiful Durood-o-Salam Dua by Qari Muhammad Hafeez Saeedi Sahab, presented by Jamia Saeedia Darul Quran.

Feel the spiritual peace and blessings of sending Salawat upon the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.


🕌 Presented by: Jamia Saeedia Darul Quran

🎙 Recited by: Qari Muhammad Hafeez Saeedi Sahab

