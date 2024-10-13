Are End Time's Storms From God?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You're observing the storms and disasters increasing lately. You know something is wrong. Are these storms from God? Are we in the end of days?
It may be bothersome, but God promises us He causes everything, including the storms and disasters.
Why?
God wants all of us to repent. He knows good times make us lazy and unrepentant. Whereas, bad times cause us to cry out for mercy.
The storms you're experiencing are from God. Repent.