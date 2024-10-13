BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are End Time's Storms From God?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
33 views • 7 months ago

You're observing the storms and disasters increasing lately. You know something is wrong. Are these storms from God? Are we in the end of days? It may be bothersome, but God promises us He causes everything, including the storms and disasters. Why? God wants all of us to repent. He knows good times make us lazy and unrepentant. Whereas, bad times cause us to cry out for mercy. The storms you're experiencing are from God. Repent.

hurricanesbible prophecyrevelationstormswrathend of daysdisasters
